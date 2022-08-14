United great's fall from Grace

"I was in shock. I fell backwards. My lip instantly swelled.

"All the other times that he had hurt me - this was different, because it was with real intent."

The jury also saw messages where Giggs upbraided Greville for not responding promptly to him.

He threatened to forward a video she feared was "sexual" to her colleagues and he called her a "whore" as well.

Greville also detailed her numerous suspicions of his infidelity, accusing him of having affairs with eight different women while he was dating her. "Violated. I had no control of what he could do and his actions," she said of her feelings.

The jury earlier watched a video of the police interview Greville gave following the alleged assault.

At times in tears, she described a "pattern" of controlling behaviour.

She said that initially she "was madly in love with him" but "there were red flags" from the start. "It was like a constant battle, mentally. I started getting the most horrendous anxiety," she said.

She also described an argument early in their relationship in 2017 when the couple were at a hotel and he "literally flipped", grabbed her by the arm and dragged her naked into the corridor. He then threw the contents of her suitcase into the hallway.

"That was the first time he had been aggressive with me," she said.

Greville added that at one point she had felt suicidal.

"I honestly felt like I didn't want to carry on any more," she said, sounding tearful.

On the third day of the trial, the court heard that on Nov 16, 2020, four days before her interview with the police, an article had appeared in The Sun newspaper.

There was a photograph of Greville walking her dog with the words: "Living hell: Ryan Giggs' ex spotted with a bruised lip in first outing since Wales manager's assault arrest."

The court also heard messages between Greville and a friend, who both spoke about staging the photo and getting paid. "We could get £5,000," said Greville.

When questioned by Giggs' lawyer, Chris Daw, she denied that she had staged the photo to "turn the public against him" and simply wanted to expose the extent of her injury once and for all to stop photographers from constantly trying to take a picture of her.

Daw also asked if she had sold stories to the press about the case and collected payment for the photo, to which Greville said: "No."

"Did you have any involvement in the written content of The Sun article?" added Daw, who also asked whether she enhanced her appearance with make-up for the purpose of the photo.

"No," said Greville. "Obviously I had an injury and I wanted to show them the reality but it was about stopping the photographers and press turning up at my family's door twice or three times a day to get pictures of me."

Daw had argued on Monday when the trial commenced that Giggs "used no unlawful violence", but said his client acknowledged that his behaviour "on a moral level was far from perfect".

Daw added that the allegations were "based on distortion, exaggeration and lies" and that the pair "behaved like squabbling children".

He said Giggs acknowledged there was "minor and accidental contact" during a tussle over a mobile phone but denied there was a deliberate headbutt and said it was "not remotely a criminal assault".

Opening the case for the prosecution on Monday, Wright said there was a marked contrast between Giggs the player and the way he had behaved with his girlfriend in a "toxic relationship".

"On the pitch his skills were abundant and a thing of beauty. Off the pitch and in the privacy of his personal life and home and behind closed doors, there was a much uglier and more sinister side to his character," he said.

As the trial continues, Giggs is on bail on condition that he has no contact with either sister and does not go to any address where he believes they might be.

This is not the first time that the Welshman, who retired from playing football in 2014, had been caught in controversy.

In June 2011, Natasha Lever, the wife of his brother Rhodri, revealed she had an eight-year affair with him. She also claimed she had aborted Giggs' baby just weeks before she married Rhodri in 2010.

She decided to go public after confronting Giggs about his other relationship with reality TV show Big Brother star Imogen Thomas - a six-month affair which he tried to hide behind a gag order.

Giggs and his wife Stacey Cooke divorced in 2017 after 10 years of marriage.

The court case has already had implications on his coaching career. He missed the chance to lead Wales to last year's European Championship after being placed on leave by the Welsh football association since November 2020.

He finally resigned in June after Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, under his former assistant Rob Page.

But it is for his exploits on the field for United - his league debut in March 1991 came at the age of 17 - that he made his name.

In his early days, the winger, blessed with explosive pace and a dazzling skill set, inevitably drew comparisons with 1960s United star George Best.

He was part of the famous "Class of 92" alongside David Beckham, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, Gary and Phil.

The most iconic moment of his career was his winning goal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, when he raced from his own half and slalomed through the Gunners' defence before smashing a shot past David Seaman.

That year United went on to complete a historic treble.

But there were countless other moments of magic in his club-record 963 appearances in 23 years - scoring 168 goals, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He briefly served as United interim manager at the end of the 2013-14 season, following the ill-fated tenure of David Moyes, and worked for two years as a coach at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, before his Wales appointment.

Having fallen from grace, Giggs will hope he has the chance to coach again one day. But, for now, he is fighting to clear his name.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS