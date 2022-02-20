United flounder as interim boss blunders

Ralf Rangnick began his brief reign at Manchester United with a surprise. His responsibilities include aiding their search for their next manager. On day one, Rangnick said he could recommend himself. Ten weeks in, few others are nominating the German for a longer stay at the helm. Many would echo Paul Scholes' blunt verdict that he is a sporting director rather than a manager. He may be safe for the season - having an interim after an interim would be absurd - but his time has been unimpressive.

A return of 22 points from 11 games sounds decent, until it is factored in that United have not faced Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, or that displays have been worse than underwhelming results.