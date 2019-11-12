United fledglings earn Solskjaer's seal of approval

LONDON • Coming into this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had expected there would be growing pains with a young line-up shouldering bigger responsibilities.

But after notching their fifth win in six games in all competitions, there are signs that this Manchester United side are starting to put their tepid start behind them.

The Red Devils produced their "best performance of the season" to beat Brighton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, a result that moved the hosts to within a point of the top five in the Premier League.

With an average age of 23 years and 350 days, Solskjaer's starting XI was the youngest seen in the English top flight so far this term, but the display was that of a maturing team.

Strikes from Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford and an own goal by Davy Propper gave the hosts their biggest home league win since the opening weekend in August, leaving the United boss thrilled.

Solskjaer said: "How that didn't end up five, six, seven (goals), we don't know, the players don't know.

"It was exhilarating, entertaining and great to see that they enjoyed themselves.

"Since the last international break, we've had five wins and we've had a lot of answers to what we're trying to do. If they don't get confidence from this, I don't know what to tell them."

It was a scintillating display of attacking football from United. Before last Thursday's 3-0 Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade, they had not scored two first-half goals at home for nearly 10 months.

Daniel James and Rashford both missed gilt-edged chances to make the scoreline more emphatic, while the Seagulls pulled one back through Lewis Dunk.

The Old Trafford faithful had more to cheer with academy graduate Brandon Williams looking assured on his first league start.

Hinting that the 19-year-old defender was now ahead of his experienced teammates Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo in the pecking order, Solskjaer said: "Brandon was excellent.

"He's played well before, but first start at Old Trafford in a Premier League game, you don't know how he's going to react.

"He's done nothing wrong since he's come in and he's making it hard for me (to leave him out), definitely. These are young boys, there are going to be ups and downs.

"But today, they started off on the front foot, grew in confidence and it was just a question of how many are we going to get?"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS