United fans want 'real money' from a new owner

LONDON • The Manchester United Supporters Trust (Must) said yesterday that any new owner of the English Premier League club must be willing to invest heavily to restore their former glory.

United's current owners, the American Glazer family, are under pressure from fans to sell the club. This follows a lacklustre transfer window and the team sitting bottom of the league after losing their first two games of the new season.

Ineos petrochemicals billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has been linked with a purchase, after a spokesman said on Wednesday that the Briton is "definitely a potential buyer" of United if the club go on sale.

Bloomberg reported that the Glazers are considering selling a minority stake, opening the door for Ratcliffe who reportedly wants to buy outright, while it was also said that they have entered talks with US private equity firm Apollo.

"Speculation is mounting about a potential change of ownership or new investors at Manchester United. Whilst supporters have called for change, of course this has to be the right change," Must said. "Any prospective new owner or investor has to be committed to the culture, ethos and best traditions of the club.

"They have to be willing to invest... and that investment must be real new money spent on the playing side and the stadium."

A new ownership structure must embed supporters and include fan share ownership, the group added.

Many fans have been opposed to Apollo buying the minority stake and would prefer Ratcliffe to be the eventual new owner as the 69-year-old wants to rebuild the club in the football aspect rather than on the commercial side.

The Ineos spokesman told The Times that Ratcliffe, reportedly Britain's richest man with a net worth of £12 billion (S$19.9 billion), would be prepared to buy such a stake as a prelude to assuming full control at Old Trafford.

Bloomberg reported that United could be valued at about £5 billion.

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership," the spokesman added.

The Glazers, who bought United in 2005 in a leveraged buyout that saddled the club with huge debts, have long been accused of taking more out financially than they have invested in terms of transfer funds or in redeveloping the club's crumbling Old Trafford ground.

The net debt of United - who last won the league in 2013 and have not lifted a major trophy since 2017 - had grown 11 per cent to about £496 million by the end of March.

The Glazers further angered United supporters by backing the failed European Super League project in April last year which would have led to the storied club joining a breakaway competition.

"Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset," the Ineos spokesman said.

Manchester native and United fan Ratcliffe failed with a late bid for Chelsea in May, losing out to American businessman Todd Boehly's consortium which bought the Blues for £4.25 billion.

Ineos already owns French Ligue 1 club Nice, Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport, the former Team Sky cycling franchise, and also sponsors Formula One constructors' world champions Mercedes.

United play Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday, with a protest planned by a fan group before the game.

