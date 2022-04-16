United fans entitled to protest, says Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick says fans are entitled to voice their opinions, ahead of an expected protest against the club's unpopular owners before today's Premier League game against Norwich City.

The 1958 group has announced plans for supporters to march to Old Trafford ahead of the match.

They plan to remain outside the stadium until the 17th minute, marking one minute for each year of the Glazer family's ownership.

There was a heavy security presence around United's Carrington training ground yesterday, after around 30 fans gathered with an anti-Glazer banner before they were dispersed by the police.

"We know that football is a game of passion and emotion," Rangnick said. "I think we can all understand our supporters are disappointed both with where we stand in the table and also the performance which we showed against Everton.

"But I believe our supporters are one of, if not the, best in England and as long as they protest in a peaceful way and as long as they still support the team in the stadium, I think they have the right to express their opinion.

"I can understand they have been disappointed."

On May 2 last year, Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford was called off after a planned peaceful protest - estimated to be 1,000-strong - escalated, with fans breaking into the stadium and causing damage.

Feelings against the American owners have intensified again, since the failed European Super League project and United's on-field struggles have added to the sense of frustration among fans.

Last week's 1-0 loss at Everton, coupled with Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win at Aston Villa, has left United six points off the top four with seven games left, making qualification for next year's Champions League unlikely.

"What we couldn't do is do it in a sustainable way and a longer period of time," said Rangnick. "I'm disappointed by that...

"I'm not happy with that for sure but this is what we will try to do for the rest of the season."

England left-back Luke Shaw is expected to miss the rest of the campaign following an operation to remove metal bolts from his leg.

Also unavailable are Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, Fred, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood.

Norwich also have missing players and injury doubts, such as Ozan Kabak, Brandon Williams, Billy Gilmour and Josh Sargent.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's top-four quest also suffered a blow after Mikel Arteta revealed that Thomas Partey is likely to miss the final five weeks of the Premier League season due to a thigh injury.

The Gunners, who dropped out of fourth spot after two straight losses, face off-form Southampton today, while fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V NORWICH

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm