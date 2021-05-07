United face fixture crunch as Reds clash rearranged

LONDON • Second-placed Manchester United will have to play three Premier League matches in five days after their postponed clash with Liverpool was rearranged for next Thursday.

United were due to host bitter rivals Liverpool last Sunday, but the game was postponed after hundreds of fans broke into Old Trafford in protest at the club's owners, the Glazer family.

The mob, angry at the Americans' involvement in the failed European Super League plan, damaged the pitch and set off flares, while police were peppered with missiles outside the stadium, resulting in the clash being called off.

With that match now rearranged for next Thursday, it means United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to rotate his players as the Red Devils travel to Aston Villa on Sunday before hosting third-placed Leicester next Tuesday.

The Norwegian is unlikely to be impressed by the scheduling as a challenging season comes to a frantic conclusion.

"Each of our three remaining Old Trafford dates, against Leicester, Liverpool and Fulham, have been rearranged, with the first two affected by (last) Sunday's postponement," United said on their website.

"United v Liverpool will now be played at 2015pm BST (Friday 3.15am, Singapore time) on Thursday, May 13.

"The scheduling of that fixture means the visit of Leicester - already rearranged due to the Foxes' involvement in the FA Cup final (on May 15) - has been put back 24 hours to Tuesday, May 11."

Assuming Solskjaer's men do not blow their 6-2 Europa League semi-final first-leg advantage against Roma this morning (Singapore time), they will be playing seven matches in 21 days.

The postponement also affects Liverpool, who are chasing a top-four spot and hope to qualify for the Champions League for the fifth year running.

The Reds have been dealt a similarly punishing hand, with three away games in six days - after travelling to United, Jurgen Klopp's seventh-placed side take on West Brom on May 16 and Burnley three days later. But both teams should be boosted by the likely return of fans for their final home league games.

Supporters have not been allowed back into Old Trafford since March of last year, while Liverpool saw a limited Anfield crowd of 2,000 in early December before the experiment was swiftly axed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

3 Manchester United will play three league games in five days - the most in such a span since April 1992.

Nationwide coronavirus restrictions are set to be lifted on May 17, meaning United's May 18 home match with Fulham will be among the first to host supporters, while Liverpool tweeted that they were planning to have fans back at Anfield against Crystal Palace on May 23.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE