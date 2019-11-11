United ease to 3-1 win over Brighton

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira scoring his side's first goal, via a big deflection off Dale Stephens in the 17th minute, during yesterday's Premier League victory over Brighton. Two minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead thanks to an own goal from Davy Propper following a scramble in the box. Brighton pulled one back in the second half from Lewis Dunk's powerful header before Marcus Rashford's smart finish sealed the three points for United at Old Trafford. Over at the Molineux Stadium, Wolves beat promoted Aston Villa 2-1. The home side took the lead, thanks to Ruben Neves' long-range strike at the end of the first half before Raul Jimenez tucked home Adama Traore's cross in the 85th minute. Mahmoud Trezeguet scored a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors.