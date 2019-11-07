United can bank on Old Trafford factor: Rashford

LONDON • Marcus Rashford has said that Manchester United can bounce back from their recent poor form if they focus solely on themselves and not be affected by other teams' progress.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the visit of Partizan Belgrade to Old Trafford for their Europa League tie today, the 22-year-old striker said: "We don't need to focus on any other teams, we play our best football when we focus on ourselves and us improving.

"That's the only way Man United play good football and we need to get back to doing that.

"The main thing is bouncing back. I always think with home games, if you're energetic on the pitch, you're making runs and you're lively, you win games more often than not.

"Old Trafford is a special place and if we do that with the fans behind us, it's a tough place to come."

United, leaders of Group L, can punch their ticket to the knockout phase with another win over the Serbian side coached by former Aston Villa striker Savo Milosevic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men registered a 1-0 win in Belgrade a fortnight ago and are one of just two clubs - besides Sevilla - yet to concede a goal in the competition this season.

The Norwegian also urged his players to bounce back from last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bournemouth that left them a dismal 10th in the Premier League table.

"You have got to react, you have got to recover," said Solskjaer, who is still without Paul Pogba because of an ankle problem.

"We have two more games before the international break. We've got a chance on Thursday to qualify in Europe and then Brighton at home. So we need a response."

Arsenal, who were away in Portugal to face Vitoria Guimaraes yesterday in Group F, have confirmed that Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the club captaincy for an emotional outburst towards supporters after he was substituted in last month's draw at home to Crystal Palace.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V PARTIZAN

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am