United belief bears fruit

LONDON - There is a new twist in this season's Europa League competition.

Unlike in the past, the round of 32 has been replaced by the play-offs. Only the group winners will advance to the last 16, while the eight runners-up will have to navigate ties against the teams dropping down from the Champions League, with the losers crashing out of Europe altogether.

Given that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus might be among some of the big names to drop down, it was imperative on Thursday for Manchester United to beat minnows Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford.

It was not easy and it took until stoppage time for the hosts to finally breach the Cypriot outfit's defence. But the 1-0 win gave the Red Devils hope of finishing top of Group E.

Real Sociedad, who beat Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0, are still atop on 12 points, three ahead of United, but ten Hag's side travel to Spain for the final group game in November.

The Dutchman admitted his players were guilty of poor finishing but praised their self-belief.

United had 34 shots and dominated the ball but were unable to break the deadlock, with Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho also performing heroics, until substitute Scott McTominay netted in the 93rd minute.

"I would say the performance till the box was good, but then the finishing of course was not that good. Let's hope that we have saved the goals for the coming week," ten Hag said.

The former Ajax Amsterdam boss also insisted his team have enough creativity to win matches and some of his players just had an off day in front of goal.

"What the good thing is, and I have to credit the team for that, they keep going and they don't give up," he added.

"They keep believing (that they could) score and in the end, they got rewarded. And that is the way you have to do it."