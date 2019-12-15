United banking on Rashford to extend winning streak

LONDON • Marcus Rashford has always had the tools to become a world-class forward. Now he has added a clinical touch to his searing pace and box of tricks.

The 22-year-old already has 13 goals for Manchester United this season - equalling his best-ever return in a single campaign.

Just weeks ago, he was struggling for goals in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's misfiring side, finding the net just once between the opening day of the season and the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Oct 20.

But then things clicked. He has since scored regularly for his club and England, including three in his past two appearances against Tottenham and Premier League champions Manchester City. His goals have lifted United to an unbeaten run of five league games, with Everton to come at home today.

Playing mostly on the left side of United's lightning-quick attack alongside Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Rashford frightens defenders with his blistering pace and trickery.

Solskjaer sang the player's praises after his brace in the recent 2-1 win against Tottenham.

"The boy is 22 and he played like he was in the backyard, garden or playground with his mates," said United's Norwegian boss, who has compared his attributes with former United player Cristiano Ronaldo, who also took time to become a prolific scorer. "We do expect a lot from him, as he has shown (what he can do) so many times."

The elegant Rashford says he is tougher on himself than any critic and has talked about minor adjustments he has made to his game.

"Just little stuff like, for me holding off defenders is a big one," he said in an interview with former England player Gary Lineker.

"And I always say if you're trying too hard to do it, then you're not quite at your maximum. I feel like this season I'm doing little stuff that shows that it's becoming a bit more natural and easier."

He will inevitably be a key player today while Lingard is a doubt owing to a knock in the City game, as United seek a fourth consecutive win in all competitions following a 4-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Solskjaer watched Duncan Ferguson's Everton beat Chelsea 3-1 last week in the interim manager's first game and was impressed by the Scot's passion.

"They had a big upturn with their new manager. But we've got to keep our momentum going," he said.

