United appoint new 'head' coach

LONDON • Ralf Rangnick announced on Tuesday that Manchester United had appointed a sports psychologist to ensure the players "think in the right way".

The German, who has been named interim manager until the end of the season, kicked off his time in the hot seat with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He has confirmed that Chris Armas, the former New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC manager, will be joining United as assistant coach, with Sascha Lense coming in as sports psychologist.

"In Germany in the last couple of years, most clubs have employed a sports psychologist or mental coach, whatever you would like to call them," Rangnick said.

"For me, it is absolutely logical. I even had somebody like this, Hans-Dieter Hermann, the current sports psychologist of the German national team, back in 1998 in Ulm. We were probably the first club in Germany who had ever employed a sports psychologist.

"I mean, if you have special coaches for goalkeeping, physical education, even for strikers, fitness, you also should have an expert for the brain."

Rangnick, who replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, spoke at his unveiling about the need to "train the brain" and believes the new coaching arrivals will aid the transition to his way of working.

"It's about gaining confidence, believing in the way that we are playing," he added. "The players have to buy in. I can tell them whatever I want, I need to convince them, I have to get into their hearts, into their brains, into their blood."

United were already assured of topping Group F heading into yesterday's Champions League home match against Young Boys. The result was not available at press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE