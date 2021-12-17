United and Leicester's home games called off

LONDON • Manchester United's Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow and yesterday's game between Leicester and Tottenham have been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The league said in a statement: "While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the League's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible."

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday the club's request to postpone the game had been denied but more players and staff tested positive yesterday.

"In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak," the league said. "This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available."

Rodgers had said that he had nine players out due to the virus and other "medical issues", while eight players and five staff members tested positive at Spurs.

This is Tottenham's third game to be called off due to Covid-19 after their Europa Conference League match against Rennes last week and a Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank had earlier urged the league to postpone all games in the coming week in the wake of the scrapping of his side's clash against United last Tuesday and Burnley's game against Watford on Wednesday.

"The Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs," Frank said. "To postpone this round... would give everyone a week to at least clean the training ground so everything is fine and we break the chain at every club."

