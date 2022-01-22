United a work in progress

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted that he is not thinking about a top-four finish in the Premier League and his only focus is to try to help his team win every match till the end of the season.

United's two-game winless streak in the top flight ended on Wednesday with a 3-1 win at Brentford, but inconsistent results this season mean they are not the favourites to finish in the Champions League spots.

They lie in seventh, equal on 35 points with Arsenal, while Tottenham Hotspur (36) are fifth behind fourth-placed West Ham United (37), whom United host today in the league.

David Moyes' Hammers have played one game more than United and the Red Devils could blow the top-four race wide open with a win.

But Rangnick was not considering the permutations yesterday.

"My full focus as I have indicated is to win games with this team, and in order to win games as a team, we need to develop as a team," he said.

"We need to improve in some areas, we have done so in the last couple of weeks, but there is still more space for that in vast areas of our game and this is where my focus is.

"I'm not dealing with what might happen in four or five months, that is not on top of my list. It's about how we can win the game against West Ham, then the FA Cup against Middlesbrough and then Burnley, playing Southampton at home, this is where my focus is."

United are hoping that they can clinch consecutive wins for the first time this month.

The German has lost only one of his nine games in charge in all competitions since he was appointed on an interim basis in November.

But with just one clean sheet from their last 15 Premier League home games, the 63-year-old has cause for concern.