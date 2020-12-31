United 2nd but 'can't look too far ahead'

LONDON • Manchester United would be "stupid" to look at the table and consider themselves title contenders with more than half the season still to play, Marcus Rashford said after Tuesday's 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves lifted them to second.

With the game at Old Trafford heading for a drab draw, the 23-year-old unleashed a shot that took a deflection off Romain Saiss and beat Rui Patricio in the third minute of stoppage time.

United, now nine games unbeaten in the league, climbed two places to second behind champions Liverpool with 30 points from 15 games but Rashford was reluctant to read too much into their position at this stage.

"We can't look too far ahead," he told Amazon Prime.

"We're a team that's still doing a lot of work on ourselves and to be looking at the table so early on in the season is a bit stupid of us.

"We have to take it one game at a time and if we can keep finding ways to win, we'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed the England forward's views.

"You can lose the chance of being in the race in the first 10 games of course, but play another 15 and get to 30 maybe, then we can start talking about it when we've at least played more than half the season," the Norwegian added.

"The belief is there, they think, 'We can win against anyone, anywhere'. This result is massive for the attitude."

But while Solskjaer played down talk of a first title since 2012-13 - Alex Ferguson's last season in charge - he admitted he was encouraged by what he has seen this term.

Despite some mixed results, including a shock exit from the Champions League, he believes his players are maturing nicely.

"It's the first win in the league for me against them. There have never been many goals in the games but for me, this is a big step forward, that you don't play well but you win," Solskjaer said. "It was a point we brought up early in the season in a meeting. We didn't win many points towards the end of games (last term) and we have a tradition for it at this club.

"That has happened so many times at that end and now, we have won quite a few points towards the end of games, and that is both a mental and physical aspect.

"We've got a group now that is more robust, both mentally and physically. We have gone through some tough training periods, played loads of games and they are getting fitter and fitter.

"The fitter you are, the more you can do. But mentally as well, it gives you a boost knowing you can win games towards the end.

"We didn't perform as well as we wanted to but we won a game against a very difficult side to play against."

REUTERS