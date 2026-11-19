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Union of Arab FAs backs Infantino for another term as FIFA president

FILE PHOTO: FIFA president Gianni Infantino gestures to reporters as he leaves from a venue for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)'s extraordinary congress in Tokyo, Japan, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Nov 19 - The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) said on Thursday it backed Gianni Infantino's candidacy for another term as FIFA president.

• UAFA said in a statement its endorsement recognised Infantino's efforts and contributions to the development and growth of football during his tenure

• The organisation said those efforts, along with the work of FIFA's leadership, had contributed to the continued development of football worldwide

• The election will take place in March 2027, with Infantino set to face challengers for the first time after being re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023

• FIFA said on Thursday that Infantino would face challengers Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, and Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association

• Infantino has faced repeated calls to resign since the collapse of his FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought private investment in a new entity controlling commercial rights linked to major FIFA competitions, including the World Cup

• UAFA, founded in 1974, represents 22 national football associations across Africa and Asia, and its backing gives Infantino the endorsement of an established regional body REUTERS