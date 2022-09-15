Unhappy Conte rues lapses

LISBON - Antonio Conte admitted that Tottenham were punished for their mistakes as Paulinho's last-gasp goal inspired Sporting Lisbon's shock 2-0 home win in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs paid the price for some sloppy finishing and two pieces of dismal defending in stoppage time at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Richarlison, Harry Kane and Emerson Royal were all unable to beat Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan, while Son Heung-min's goal drought extended to eight games.

Tottenham were still on course for a point until the dramatic denouement as Paulinho headed home before Arthur Gomes danced through the defence to seal Sporting's second successive Group D victory.

"The level of the Champions League is high. It's very high. You know that to play in this competition, you have to reduce the mistakes because at the end, you can pay. Tonight, we paid a lot," said Conte, whose team are on three points, three behind Sporting.

"It was a difficult result. When you lose the game, you are not happy. I think that the game was unbalanced in the second half, we could have scored.

"We tried to win the game and then in the last 10 minutes we can do much better. They scored with a corner and we conceded the second goal after the 90 minutes.

"We had two or three situations where we can do much better."

It was a first loss in eight games in all competitions for Tottenham, putting a dampener on a fine run that included a 2-0 win against Marseille in their Champions League opener last week.

Spurs will still expect to qualify for the knockout stage, but this defeat adds pressure on them to avoid another slip in their remaining group games.

With Saturday's Premier League match at Manchester City postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, Conte's men looked rusty on their return to action.

After a minute's silence to pay tribute to the queen, Sporting, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening game last week, wasted no time setting the tempo.

Winger Marcus Edwards was at Tottenham's academy from the age of eight and earned comparisons with Lionel Messi from former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

But north London-born Edwards made only one appearance in a League Cup game in 2016 before being allowed to leave three years later. The 23-year-old has been revitalised since moving to Portugal, earning a transfer to Sporting in January from Vitoria.

Fuelled by the chance to prove a point, he carried Sporting's main threat - on one occasion, he looked every inch the Messi clone when he burst through the Spurs defence only for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to make a good save.

Ultimately, it was substitute Paulinho who got in front of Kane to head in the opening goal in the 90th minute. Tottenham were shell-shocked and Gomes came off the bench to mark his Champions League debut with a superb solo strike, as he also jinked through the defence to shoot past Lloris.

"In a game of this magnitude, in the second game of the Champions League, this victory is a kind of confirmation that we are ready for such moments," said Sporting coach Ruben Amorim.

"These guys were incredible. I am very happy for the whole club, I am very happy for the players. What we need to do is enjoy this victory today. Congratulations guys. They gave everything they had and they are not being forced to do more."

