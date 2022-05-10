Unfinished business spurs Mastura on

Three years ago, Mastura Jeilani thought her football career was over.

Ten minutes after coming on for Police SA in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match, the midfielder twisted the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee.

Having just given birth to her second child nine months earlier, Mastura admitted that the injury was a result of not being physically ready to play then.

The recovery process was challenging as she had to manage tasks like showering her two young children with her leg brace on.

Close friends and family also asked her to stop playing when they saw how tough it was for her.

"When I got the ACL injury, I was like, there goes football, I thought I was going to stop," said Mastura, who also suffered an ACL injury in her right leg in 2013. "It was really a struggle at that point."

But her injury woes also kicked off an unexpected comeback to international football last month for the 30-year-old, who had left the national team in 2012.

After her injury, she joined Simei United - now Balestier Khalsa - and she credited the support of her teammates and coach Ratna Suffian for making her road to recovery easier.

She also quit her job at the Central Narcotics Bureau, where she had been a drug enforcement officer since 2012, leading her to think about her goals in life.

Having called time on her international career just as it was taking off at 20, Mastura realised that she had unfinished business on the pitch.

In 2012, the national captain, who was working as a freelance football coach then, decided to quit to focus on her career as she was getting married. It was a difficult decision for the player - who made her debut in 2007 at 14 years and 224 days old - and she continued playing in the WPL while keeping close tabs on her teammates.

Her longing to play for the Lionesses will see Mastura returning to the national fold when they make their first appearance at the SEA Games since 2003.

On what inspired her comeback, Mastura said: "I haven't scored an international goal and I left as the captain of the national team at that point in time - I'd just managed to be the captain for a year then I left.

"Football fields are the stage where we perform, where we entertain people so I like doing that and I still want to do that."

Even the pandemic, which put a halt to all team activities, could not stop Mastura's comeback. Determined to get back in shape, she bought a leg extension machine and treadmill and her husband even converted one of the rooms in their home into a workout space.

She also began running with some of her former teammates - who were unaware of her intention to return to the national squad - starting with 5km runs before progressing to 13km. Her efforts saw her weight dip from 82kg to 64kg.

She started training with the team again last December and finally made her first appearance for the Lionesses in a decade as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Papua New Guinea last month at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Getting to compete at the SEA Games is a "golden opportunity" and she hopes the team can make it to the semi-finals. But she admits it will not be an easy ask as world No. 135 Singapore open their campaign today against world No. 43 Thailand in Group B.

The other teams in the group are Myanmar (45) and Laos (83).

Mastura said: "At this point we all know the toughest opponents will be the Thais and we're meeting them for the first game. But we will definitely give our all, everyone is going to fight for their lives in these SEA Games.

"For myself, I want to score an international goal and help the team however I can."