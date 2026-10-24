Unfair to compare us to Barca: Real Madrid’s Jose Mourinho

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Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid have won their last four matches.

MADRID – Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said it was unfair to compare his side to Spanish champions Barcelona ahead of the Oct 25 La Liga Clasico.

Hansi Flick’s Barca have won back-to-back La Liga titles and lead the top flight, in which they are unbeaten, while Mourinho arrived this summer after Real went two seasons without a major trophy.

The panorama has changed slightly, after Barca suffered their first defeat of the season at Paris Saint-Germain on Oct 20 , while Real have won their last four matches.

Real are third in La Liga, trailing Barca by six points before the Oct 25 meeting at the Camp Nou.

“I think the people that thought a week ago Barca would thrash us will keep thinking the same thing,” Mourinho told reporters on Oct 24 .

“I don’t think just for the Paris game, or Real’s (4-1 win against RB) Leipzig, they will change their way of thinking.”

Mourinho highlighted that he has only been at the helm a few months, in comparison to Flick, who arrived at Barca in 2024.

“People look at us like a finished product, but finished products in football are difficult because they are never finished... but they look at us like we’re in an advanced phase of the process,” continued Mourinho.

“We’ve been working for three months, out of that you can take pre-season when the players were arriving (back from the World Cup), and the recent international break, then we’ve been together 1½ months, two months...

“This is the start of a product, we’re in an initial phase where the coach is learning, analysing, bit by bit defining paths, the players are learning about the coach... comparing a team in this state (to more established sides), I think is unfair.”

Mourinho said form did not matter when it comes to the Clasico.

“We’ve been in a good dynamic, winning games, playing well, scoring goals, but in the Clasico it doesn’t matter what you did before, it has no influence,” said Mourinho.

“The Clasico is unique, normally the football world stops to watch it. Hopefully, it’s a great game. And we win.”

Mourinho said he would not change his plans to try and stop Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

The 19-year-old Spain international is in sublime form and hopes to win the Ballon d’Or award on Oct 26 .

“He’s a great player and great players you respect,” added Mourinho.

“One thing is respecting, another thing is to change plans, structures, forgetting your own essence. That we will not do, neither for him or any other player of great quality we face.” AFP