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Underdogs Tunisia eye upset against Japan in 1,000th World Cup finals game

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Tunisia Press Conference - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 19, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard during a press conference REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Tunisia Press Conference - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 19, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard during a press conference REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

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June 19 - Tunisia's new coach Herve Renard said their performance must be perfect to have any hope against Japan on Saturday in Monterrey in what will be the landmark 1,000th World Cup finals match.

"I would like to insist that playing as a team is our only hope for tomorrow," Renard told a press conference at Estadio Monterrey on Friday. "Maybe I am insisting too much... (but) our collective spirit must be perfect to face this team."

After Tunisia's crushing 5-1 defeat in their opener against Sweden, the team fired former coach Sabri Lamouchi and rushed in fellow Frenchman Renard, who vowed to galvanise his shell-shocked team.

"We are seeking revenge tomorrow and we believe this spirit will make a difference on the pitch," he said.

Renard said that in the few days since he took charge of the squad, he had been focusing on the basics.

"Being rigorous, disciplined, and playing as one collective team. Even the players won’t know today who we will start tomorrow," he said.

Tunisia are facing a tough challenge against Japan, the four-times Asian champions, who showed resilience and grit in their opening match, fighting back twice to snatch a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

Renard, acknowledging his team were the underdogs, said Cape Verde's shock draw with Spain would inspire his players.

"This gives us hope," he said.

Tunisia midfielder and captain Ellyes Skhiri agreed.

"We know the Japan team... they play as one and they are very disciplined," he said. "But this is a football match and we know that in the World Cup everything is possible." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.