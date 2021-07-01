For Subscribers
On The Ball
Underdogs' progress a matter of everything falling into place
The road to the exit doubled up as a parade of the Euro 2020 favourites. Out went the Netherlands, Croatia, Portugal, France and Germany. Their dramatic departures left a quarter-final line-up with a difference.
Perhaps it consists of a big four - Belgium, England, Spain and Italy, whose combination of defensive resolve and attacking flair now makes them the likeliest winners - and a small four of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland and Ukraine.
Topics: