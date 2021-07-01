On The Ball

Underdogs' progress a matter of everything falling into place

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The road to the exit doubled up as a parade of the Euro 2020 favourites. Out went the Netherlands, Croatia, Portugal, France and Germany. Their dramatic departures left a quarter-final line-up with a difference.

Perhaps it consists of a big four - Belgium, England, Spain and Italy, whose combination of defensive resolve and attacking flair now makes them the likeliest winners - and a small four of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 01, 2021, with the headline 'Underdogs' progress a matter of everything falling into place'. Subscribe
Topics: 