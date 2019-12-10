Under-rated Leicester 'get on with our job'

LONDON • Leicester have largely been ignored in the Premier League title race debate, despite running as the closest challengers to leaders Liverpool. But manager Brendan Rodgers says his side are used to being overlooked.

The Foxes set a club record of eight successive top-flight wins after beating Aston Villa 4-1 on Sunday to stay within eight points of Liverpool (46), while defending champions Manchester City are third, 14 points behind the Reds. Chelsea are fourth on 29 points.

"I don't think anybody expects us to be anywhere near the top," Rodgers said after the victory that surpassed the previous best from the 1962-63 season.

"It doesn't really rile us, it's part of the game I suppose.

"After Manchester United won (2-1) at Manchester City, a caption came up after the game about how far City are away from Liverpool.

"We respect that and we just get on with our job."

Jamie Vardy is the league's top scorer with 16 while, at the other end, Leicester have kept the most clean sheets with seven. But Rodgers also said it was "just natural" for 2015-16 champions Leicester to fly under the radar.

"Manchester City and Liverpool are both incredible teams and have shown last year how good they were," he added.

"We are constantly trying to improve and looking to close the gap. We're a team that finished ninth over the last two seasons."

Vardy extended his red-hot scoring streak to eight consecutive league appearances with a brace, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans also netted at Villa Park.

The striker, 32, is closing in on his record 11-game scoring run set in Leicester's title-winning campaign and next up is second-from-bottom Norwich at home on Saturday.

Villa captain Jack Grealish reduced the deficit to 2-1 late in the first half but Rodgers' men were simply too good.

Liverpool remain heavy title favourites and the acid test of Leicester's credentials will come with successive fixtures against City and the Reds over Christmas.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE