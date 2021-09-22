Under pressure Koeman defends direct style in draw

BARCELONA • Ronald Koeman is clinging on to his Barcelona job by his fingertips, according to Spanish media reports.

The former Netherlands and Everton manager is expected to still be in charge for tomorrow's La Liga trip to Cadiz but the Catalan giants are already looking for a replacement.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is said to be a front runner, while club icon and Al Sadd boss Xavi Hernandez is another option.

Koeman's future could be decided in Barca's next two games - after Cadiz, they face Levante at home on Sunday. However, they could be tricky encounters as Barca lost to both opponents last season.

Sacking him would cost the club an estimated £10 million (S$18.5 million) - a big hit given their well-documented financial troubles - but it is a decision club president Joan Laporta, who tried but failed to find a replacement in the summer, would consider.

The weakened state of the team and their insipid form are not inspiring any confidence among the Nou Camp faithful, who again booed and whistled off the hosts after they needed a last-minute header from Ronald Araujo to rescue a point against 17th-placed Granada on Monday.

There were only 27,000 out of a possible 40,000 fans inside the ground - many supporters have reportedly chosen to steer clear this season over their unhappiness with the club's direction.

But those in attendance were stunned into silence after 85 seconds as Domingos Duarte rose at the back post to head in Sergio Escudero's cross.

Such was Barca's desperation that they resorted to hoofing the ball into the box, racking up 54 crosses during the 90 minutes.

Araujo ensured Barca escaped with 1-1 draw at the death but the result leaves Barca floundering in seventh place on eight points from four matches, five behind leaders Real Madrid who have played a game more.

Koeman went on the defensive afterwards over his position, saying: "I'm not going to talk about my future any more."

On criticism he had abandoned Barca's trademark silky game for route one football, the Dutchman hit back, adding: "Today is not the same as eight years ago. We changed our style a little bit. If you see the list of players, what do you do? Play tiki-taka? Tiki-taka when there are no spaces?

"We did what we had to do. We tried to win another way. We don't have players one-on-one or with speed. We're talking... I'm not going to say more because it seems I have to argue about everything.

"We're unhappy because we want to win games, especially at home, but as I explained, the game was complicated and we gave our all on the pitch... At least we managed to get a draw, even if we have dropped two points."

REUTERS