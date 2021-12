The Suzuki Cup will kick off today at the National Stadium, but Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong has revealed that Asean's biggest football tournament very nearly ended up in another part of the region.

As the deadline for the submission of the hosting bid neared, he told The Sunday Times yesterday, "our burning desire to host the prestigious and flagship tournament of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) was extinguished because of financial reasons".