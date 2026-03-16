Uncapped Bayliss gets chance to audition for New Zealand World Cup squad

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March 16 - Newcastle Jets midfielder Lachlan Bayliss will have a chance to push for a World Cup berth for New Zealand after being named in Darren Bazeley's squad for home friendlies against Finland and Chile.

The Australia-born 23-year-old was the only uncapped player included in the 23-man squad named on Monday, which is lacking captain Chris Wood and defenders Michael Boxall and Liberato Cacace among a number of injured players.

"I want to congratulate Lachlan Bayliss on his debut All Whites call-up," Bazeley said in a New Zealand Football statement.

"He has been in great form over the last few months with Newcastle Jets, so I'm pleased to bring him in for the first time at senior level."

Bayliss, who was part of New Zealand's Olympic squad at the Paris Games, has scored five goals for the A-League leaders Newcastle.

New Zealand meet Finland at Auckland's Eden Park on March 27 and Chile three days later at the same venue.

Bazeley's All Whites are pooled with Belgium, Egypt and Iran in Group G for the June 11-July 19 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. REUTERS