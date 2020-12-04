'Ultimate pro' Giroud hands Lampard selection dilemma

LONDON • In all likelihood, Olivier Giroud will be on the bench when Chelsea host Leeds in the Premier League tomorrow.

The France striker has yet to start in the English top flight this season, with manager Frank Lampard preferring to go with Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner up front. That has led to speculation over his future as his contract expires next summer and reports suggest he will move when the transfer window opens next month so as to secure his place in Les Bleus' Euro 2020 squad.

But despite his lack of playing time, he retains the utmost respect of Lampard, who believes that the club's younger players should look up to the 34-year-old as a shining example of professionalism.

Giroud on Wednesday became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick and also the oldest to do it in the European Cup since Hungary's Ferenc Puskas in September 1965.

He netted all the goals in Chelsea's 4-0 demolition of Sevilla, ensuring the visitors, who already qualified for the knockout stage, finished top of Group E ahead of the hosts with a match to spare.

On Giroud, who started for just the second time in all competitions this term, Lampard said: "He is the ultimate professional.

"He isn't always a regular but his performances have shown that he is a great sign for young players to keep training well. It was an amazing performance, to score four goals in the Champions League is a fantastic achievement.

"It was a complete performance and I am delighted for him."

It was only the second time Giroud had netted four times - the first was in the French second division for Tours against Arles-Avignon in 2009 - and he acknowledged the memorable night.

"When I am on the pitch I just try to enjoy it," he said.

34 Age of Olivier Giroud, the oldest to score three or more in the Champions League.

"I try to be patient and keep the faith, I just try to give something else to the team. Sometimes, you feel anything can happen and this night was one of them."

The veteran's display led pundits to insist that he deserved a starting place against Leeds, with Glenn Hoddle calling him "out of this world".

The former Tottenham forward said: "He has to start at the weekend now, he's scored four goals... He is a great asset and people look at him as just a target man but he is so much more than that."

Former Liverpool and Blues midfielder Joe Cole also took a swipe at Arsenal, who let him go for £18 million (S$32.3 million) in 2018, adding: "If you're an Arsenal fan, you must be sat at home thinking why we let him go."

REUTERS