UK's Starmer calls for free broadcast of Champions League final

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LONDON, May 23 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on broadcaster TNT Sports to show next weekend's Champions League final between England's Arsenal and Paris St Germain of France to viewers in Britain who are not paying customers.

"I was saddened to see that, for the first time since the competition started 34 years ago, TNT Sports has decided that the Champions League final will not be free to watch for football supporters here in the UK," Starmer said on Saturday.

The Labour Party leader - who is an Arsenal supporter - said the issue was important to football fans beyond those whose teams are in Saturday's final in Budapest.

"This is about supporters of all teams coming together in living rooms and pubs in every corner of the country to watch the most elite players in Europe battle it out," he said.

A spokesperson for TNT Sports said the company was charging £4.99 ($6.70) for a month-long subscription to the HBO Max channel which would allow fans to see the Champions League final as well as UEFA's two other club finals.

The offer "represents exceptional value," the spokesperson said.

Starmer on Tuesday celebrated Arsenal's crowning as English Premier League champions. But he has had less to shout about in the ups and downs of British politics after his Labour Party fared poorly in local and regional elections earlier this month and he is expected to be challenged as prime minister. REUTERS