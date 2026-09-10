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UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative

LONDON, Sept 10 - Prince William will be joined by a host of famous British sporting figures on Thursday to launch a new initiative to help the sports sector do more to help prevent suicide.

The heir-to-the-throne will be accompanied by British Olympic gold medal winners Kelly Holmes, Jason and Laura Kenny, and former England soccer player Jill Scott for the event at Everton soccer club's ground which coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The issue of mental health and suicide prevention is one of the British heir's key campaigning strands. Last October he came close to tears as he discussed the impact of suicide with a woman whose husband had taken his own life.

"On Your Side", which has been produced by the Royal Foundation, William and his wife Kate's charitable organisation, aims to help people in sporting environments spot warning signs and provide support to individuals before they reach a crisis point.

William's office Kensington Palace said the toolkit, designed in partnership with the Chasing the Stigma mental health charity, could be used from local clubs to elite organisations.

"It is relevant to everyone involved in sport, including players, coaches, staff, volunteers, families and spectators," it said.

To mark the launch, the Royal Foundation has produced a short film to highlight suicide prevention which features England soccer star Harry Kane as well as Formula 1 driver George Russell.

The Football Association, the Premier League and British Cycling are set to announce commitments to implement the toolkit within their policies and practices, Kensington Palace said.

The National Suicide Prevention Network was launched in 2025 with the help of £1 million of funding from the Royal Foundation. REUTERS