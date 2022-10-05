Ukraine set to join Spain, Portugal bid for World Cup

GDANSK - Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 football World Cup, The Times reported on Monday.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament, and the plan is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and the governments of Spain and Portugal, the newspaper said.

The new partnership is due to be announced by football chiefs from Spain and Portugal during a news conference at European governing body Uefa's headquarters on Wednesday, the report added.

Ukraine has been war-torn since the Russian invasion in late February and the idea behind the proposal is that football can unite to restore hope and peace.

There will be questions over the country's suitability to host a global event, not least in relation to security, available stadiums and accommodation. But The Times report said: "The expectation is that, by 2030, Russia's invasion will have been over for some time and the rebuilding of the country will be fully under way."

Ukraine's involvement in the joint bid is regarded as a potential vote winner given the "positive publicity" it will bring.

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile are also bidding to host the 2030 tournament to take advantage of the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, which was held in Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia is also putting in a bid with Egypt and Greece.

Spain most recently hosted the World Cup in 1982. Portugal and Ukraine have not played host before, but held the European Championship Finals in 2004 and 2012 respectively.

"I am sure that the 2030 World Cup will be played in Spain and Portugal," Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said in September.

"This bid is a winning one, and we will do everything possible to help."

Reuters has contacted the sport's world governing body Fifa, which organises the World Cup, and Uefa for further comment.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Nov 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

REUTERS