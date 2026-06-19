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Uzbekistan defender Khusanov sends apology shirt to cameraman he injured in World Cup opener

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Khusanov crashed into the broadcast camera operator near the touchline during the first half of Uzbekistan's match with Colombia on June 17.

Khusanov (left) crashed into the broadcast camera operator near the touchline during the first half of Uzbekistan's match with Colombia on June 17.

PHOTO: UZBEKISTAN FA/INSTAGRAM

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ATLANTA - Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov sent a signed jersey bearing the message “I am sorry” to a cameraman injured in an accidental collision during his country’s World Cup opener against Colombia, the Uzbekistan Football Association said on June 18.

The Manchester City player crashed into the broadcast camera operator while attempting to challenge Colombia forward Luis Diaz near the touchline during the first half of their Group K match on June 17.

The cameraman received medical attention and was taken to hospital following the incident.

The Uzbek federation said its representatives later visited the operator and presented him with a shirt signed by Khusanov, who also wished him a speedy recovery.

“The defender also conveyed his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery and sent his regards to the operator,” the federation said in a social media post.

Khusanov was booked for the challenge as Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia in the country's first World Cup match.

The 22-year-old centre back, who joined Premier League side Manchester City from French club Lens, has become a key figure for Uzbekistan, who are making their tournament debut under coach Fabio Cannavaro. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.