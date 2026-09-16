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LONDON, Sept 16 - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to host his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at a soccer match on Wednesday, giving the leaders a chance to bond over their shared affection for Everton, one of England's most historic clubs.

Burnham became prime minister in July, and in his first call with Carney two days later promised to "roll out the blue carpet" — a reference to Everton's blue kit — and host the Canadian premier at a game.

The leaders will hold bilateral talks in Liverpool before the match, likely to cover their shared aims to seek closer ties with Europe, a strong NATO defence alliance and growth in trade.

After that, for 90 minutes their shared aim will be for Everton to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of England's League Cup.

Everton, a founding member of the Football League in 1888, are one of the most storied teams in English soccer. Despite going over three decades without a major trophy, they have the fifth most league wins in the country, with nine.

Burnham has spoken about his lifelong support for Everton, going to matches since he was a child in the 1970s, and he has continued to go to games when possible as prime minister.

Carney has said cousins in Liverpool fuelled his Everton fandom, and has previously attended Everton matches — especially while living in Britain during a seven year stint as Bank of England governor. REUTERS