UK freezes assets of Chelsea owner, 6 other oligarchs

LONDON • Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was yesterday hit with a freeze on all his British assets as well as a travel ban, throwing his plans to sell the European and world club champions into disarray.

The billionaire owner of the English Premier League side was one of seven new oligarchs - including his former business partner Mr Oleg Deripaska and Mr Igor Sechin, the chief executive of energy firm Rosneft, and Mr Alexey Miller, chief of state gas giant Gazprom - handed with restrictions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The British authorities described the septet as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and have either financed or enabled the conflict.

On the sanctions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been accused of being soft on wealthy Russians and their money that has coursed through London since the collapse of the Soviet Union, said it was "the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people".

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added: "Today's sanctions show once again oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin, they are complicit in his aggression. The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame."

Abramovich, who is reportedly close to the Kremlin, announced last week he was selling Chelsea, after buying the club in 2003 and bankrolling its successes at domestic and European level to the tune of over £1.5 billion (S$2.7 billion). They are the most successful English team in the 21st century, winning 21 trophies in the last 19 years.

His net worth has been estimated at £9.4 billion by the British government, but his fortune will be trimmed by the punitive measures. The 55-year-old has sizeable assets in Britain outside of the Blues, including a reported £200 million London property portfolio.

He had begun the sales process of his Kensington Palace Gardens mansion and Chelsea Waterfront penthouse last week but that has now been put on hold, as has the potential sale of his most high-profile asset, valued at £3 billion.

While Chelsea have been seized, the British authorities said they were mitigating the effect of the sanctions by allowing the club to continue to operate and play games via a special licence.

But there are now massive implications for Chelsea, who can no longer operate their club store to sell merchandise, offer players new deals - Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are out of contract in the summer - and cannot buy or sell players when the transfer window opens. The sale of match-day tickets has also been stopped, with only season-ticket holders allowed to attend games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE