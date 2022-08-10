'Uglier and sinister' side to Giggs' character, jury told

LONDON • Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs faced trial on Monday, accused of attacking and controlling his former girlfriend and assaulting her sister between August 2017 and November 2020.

In June, he stepped down as Wales manager after over 11/2 years on leave when the claims first surfaced, with former assistant Robert Page taking charge on a full-time basis ahead of November's World Cup in Qatar, which will be the team's first appearance at the Finals since 1958.

Giggs faces charges of causing actual bodily harm to former girlfriend Kate Greville and beating her younger sister Emma. He also faces one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

On the first day of the trial, the jury was told by the prosecution that the Red Devils great had a "sinister" side to him. Opening the case, Queen's Counsel Peter Wright said there was a marked contrast between Giggs the player and the way he had behaved with his girlfriend in a "toxic relationship".

"On the pitch, his skills were abundant and a thing of beauty. Off the pitch and in the privacy of his personal life and home and behind closed doors, there was a much uglier and more sinister side to his character," he said.

Wright added the case involved "a litany of abuse, both physical and psychological of a woman that he professed to love".

"The systematic and at times violent abuse of a woman is what this case is all about, while all the time preying on her," he said.

The prosecutor also described an incident in which Giggs headbutted Kate and "deliberately elbowed" her sister.

The 48-year-old, who sat in the dock wearing a dark suit, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his defence has said the allegations were "based on distortion, exaggeration and lies".

His attorney, Queen's Counsel Chris Daw, added his client "never once used unlawful violence against Kate Greville" and that it was more like the pair had "behaved like squabbling children".

Giggs has acknowledged there was "minor and accidental contact" during a tussle over a mobile phone but denied there was a deliberate headbutt and said it was "not remotely a criminal assault".

He was first arrested in the case and released on bail in November 2020 on condition he has no contact with either of the Greville siblings and does not go to any address where he believes that they might be.

Daw told the jury that testimony from former United manager Alex Ferguson and Giggs' former teammate turned pundit, Gary Neville, will be heard "in some way" during the trial, which is expected to take 10 days.

