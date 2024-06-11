UEFA to honour Germany's Beckenbauer at Euro 2024 opening ceremony

FILE PHOTO: Organising Committee President for the Soccer World Cup 2006 in Germany, Franz Beckenbauer, looks at the trophy during a news conference in Berlin September 16, 2004. REUTERS/Michael Dalder MAD/JOH/File Photo
File photo: Soccer Football - Bayern Munich host commemoration for Franz Beckenbauer - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 19, 2024 Federal Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder gives a speech during the commemoration REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File photo
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 07:45 PM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 07:45 PM

Germany's late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured by UEFA at the Euro 2024 opening ceremony in the Munich Football Arena on Friday, European soccer's governing body said.

Beckenbauer, one of his country's greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.

The opening ceremony will see Beckenbauer's wife Heidi carry the Henri Delaunay Cup - the tournament's championship trophy - along with Germany's two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

This will ensure "all three of Germany's UEFA Euro triumphs are reflected," UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The venue of the ceremony is also home to Bayern Munich, the club where Beckenbauer played for over a decade, winning three successive European Cups from 1974 to 1976.

The opening ceremony will precede Germany's opening match in the tournament against Scotland in Group A. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top