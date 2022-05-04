Uefa takes more action against Russia and clubs

PARIS • Russian clubs have been banned from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football's governing body Uefa announced on Monday.

"Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in Uefa club competitions in the 2022-23 season," it said in a statement.

Russian clubs and national teams were suspended "until further notice" by Uefa in February in the wake of the country's military invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian team's exclusion from the Women's European Championship in July was also confirmed on Monday with Portugal taking their place.

Portugal, who had lost to Russia in a qualifying play-off, will be in Group C alongside the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

In addition, Uefa declared Russia's bid to host either the 2028 or 2032 European Championship "not eligible". This is in accordance with its regulations, which state that "each bidder shall ensure that it does not act in a manner that could bring Uefa, the Uefa final or Uefa final phase, any other bidder, the bidding procedure or European football into disrepute".

Russia's national team had already been kicked out of the qualifying competition for this year's World Cup in Qatar by Fifa just before a crucial play-off tie against Poland in March.

Russia's football federation initially appealed against that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, only to drop its legal challenge last month.

It was also confirmed on Monday that Russia will also play no further part in the qualifying campaign for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with all its results up to now considered null and void.

Similarly, the men's team will not participate in the Nations League due to start next month.

Uefa's sweeping announcement also confirmed Russia's exclusion from qualifying for the next Under-21 European Championship.

The governing body added that the decision to kick Russia out of the bidding process for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 was taken partly because the host nation would normally be guaranteed automatic qualification.

But Russia's ongoing suspension means it cannot be certain that the country will be allowed to return to the international fold by then.

Turkey had also shown an interest in hosting Euro 2028, along with a joint bid by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Turkey and Italy were the other countries to express an interest in hosting the 2032 edition.

The Russian football season has carried on since the start of the war, in contrast to the Ukrainian club season which was suspended following the invasion and was last week abandoned without a champion being crowned.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS