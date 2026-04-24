UEFA suspends Benfica's Prestianni for homophobic conduct in Real Madrid game

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April 24 - Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was handed a six-match suspension for discriminatory conduct that was deemed homophobic in a Champions League match against Real Madrid, UEFA announced on Friday.

Prestianni will effectively be banned for two more matches after UEFA said that a further three-match suspension would be "subject to a probationary period of two years, starting from the date of the present decision." He has already served a one-match provisional suspension.

The Argentine winger was accused of directing a slur at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during the Spanish side's 1-0 Champions League playoff first-leg win in February.

The first leg was suspended for 11 minutes shortly after Vinicius gave Real the lead early in the second half.

Television footage showed Prestianni covering his mouth with his shirt repeatedly before making comments that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old.

Prestianni had denied the accusation that he had made a racist comment, saying Vinicius misheard him. Real's Aurelien Tchouameni said the Argentine told him he did not call Vinicius a "monkey" but directed a homophobic comment at him.

UEFA also said they would request FIFA to extend the suspension worldwide.

The suspension also includes the one-match provisional suspension Prestianni served during the second leg of their knockout playoff on February 25, which Real Madrid won 2-1 to advance.

Benfica said they had been notified about the sanction imposed on Prestianni.

"Of the three-match effective ban, one has already been served and the remaining two must be served in UEFA matches or Argentina national team matches in a FIFA context," Benfica said.

Prestianni has played for Argentina only once, making his debut as a late substitute in a friendly game against Angola in November. REUTERS