UEFA suffers court defeat, but Super League finds few fans

LAUSANNE - Europe’s top court dealt football governing body UEFA a scything legal tackle on Dec 21, but an attempt by rival Super League promoters to kick off a new competition met a solid defensive wall of clubs and fans.

Responding to a query from Spanish judges, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that UEFA had broken EU law by abusing its “dominant position” in European football to stifle an upstart breakaway league of elite clubs.

But when the firm promoting the Super League seized on the court victory to announce plans for new 64-team tournament to compete with or replace national competitions and UEFA’s flagship Champions League it was met with scorn and rejection.

“We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want,” sneered UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. “I hope they start their fantastic competition as soon as possible... with two clubs.”

With only two clubs, Spain’s rival giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, still publicly attached to the Super League project, UEFA and football’s world body FIFA can perhaps afford to be sarcastic about the prospect of a new competition shaking up the game.

‘Football is free’

But this was not the case in early 2021, when 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs announced they had signed up to the planned Super League, triggering a furious backlash from fans and a stark warning from UEFA that clubs and players who took parts would be barred from competitions like the World Cup.

Within 48 hours nine of the 12 rebel clubs – including six from the English Premier League – backed down and the project collapsed, leaving promoters A22 Sports Management to launch a legal challenge through the Spanish courts, which referred the question to the ECJ.

In response to the Super League threat, UEFA launched a major reform of the Champions League starting in 2024, with 36 teams involved instead of 32. The clubs will play in a single league competition, which will replace the current group stage, guaranteeing at least eight matches for each team.

On Dec 21, Europe’s top court came back with its verdict, on the face of it a massive blow to UEFA.

“The Fifa and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful,” the ECJ ruled.

Because UEFA operates as a monopoly in setting the rules, while also organising tournaments of its own such as the Champions League, its criteria for authorising rival competitions should be “transparent, objective, non discriminatory and proportionate”.

“However, the powers of FIFA and UEFA are not subject to any such criteria. FIFA and UEFA are, therefore, abusing a dominant position,” the court ruled.