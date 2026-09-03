Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

UEFA opens disciplinary case against Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood, Fenerbahce say

PARIS – UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Fenerbahce’s Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood following the second leg of a Champions League play-off match at Lyon, the Turkish club said on Sept 3.

French midfielder Guendouzi and English forward Greenwood allegedly made provocative gestures towards the Lyon supporters, which was followed by a brawl as Guendouzi left the pitch, following Fenerbahce’s 2-1 win in August.

“Our club will present the necessary defences before the relevant UEFA bodies in order to protect the rights and interests of our players and Fenerbahce during this process,” the Turkish outfit added in a statement.

Fenerbahce said they are also under scrutiny.

“Everything from that match is still with the disciplinary body,” a UEFA spokesperson said.

Fenerbahce progressed to the league phase of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate victory. REUTERS