France to play Italy, Belgium in Nations League

PARIS - World Cup runners-up France, European champions Italy and Belgium will face off in the 2024-25 Uefa Nations League, while holders Spain will be favourites to win a group comprising Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia.
Israel are the fourth team in Group A2 alongside Didier Deschamps’ France following their promotion to the top tier for the first time.
Croatia, who lost last year’s final to Spain on penalties, are in Group A3 with former winners Portugal, Poland and Scotland. Euro 2024 hosts Germany meet the Netherlands in Group A3 along with Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
England will play the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Greece after Gareth Southgate’s team were relegated to League B. They avoided being grouped with Kazakhstan because of Uefa rules pertaining to excessive travel conditions.
Each league contains four groups of four teams except for the bottom League D, which has six teams in total and just two groups. Russia remain banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.
This Nations League will feature a new knockout round, with the winners and runners-up from League A groups taking part in two-legged quarter-finals. The winners of the four ties will advance to the finals.
All group winners in League B, C and D are automatically promoted, while the last-placed teams in League A and B will be relegated as before.
The two worst-ranked teams in League C drop into League D, the bottom tier.
There will also be play-offs between third-placed sides in League A and those finishing second in League B. The same ties will be played to determine further promotion and relegation between League B and C. AFP
Following is the draw for the 2024-25 Uefa Nations League
League A
Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland
Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel
Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia
Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia
League B
Group B1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia
Group B2: England, Finland, Ireland, Greece
Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey
League C
Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia
Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*
Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus
Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia
League D
Group D1: Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein
Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra
(*Lithuania and Gibraltar play a relegation playoff in March to determine which team will be relegated to League D)
Match dates
Matchdays 1-2: Sept 5-10, 2024
Matchdays 3-4: Oct 10-15, 2024
Matchdays 5-6: Nov 14-19, 2024
Quarter-finals: March 20-23, 2025
Semi-finals: June 4-5, 2025
Final and third-place match: June 8, 2025 REUTERS