Uefa moves Champions League final; F1 cancels Russian Grand Prix

LONDON • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been widely condemned by the global sporting community, with both Formula One and Uefa acting swiftly.

European football's governing body yesterday moved this year's showpiece Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of the hostilities.

In response, the Kremlin said it regretted the decision as Russia's second largest city would have made a good host for a "festival of football".

This is the third straight year the Champions League final has been relocated, with the two most recent editions shifted to Portugal because of Covid-19 concerns.

Uefa also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in its competitions would be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

However, only Spartak Moscow will be affected this season as the sole remaining Russian team - they made it to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

The organisation also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his "personal support and commitment" in taking on the final, which will be held at the Stade de France on May 28.

It added that it would "fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement".

But Uefa made no mention of its relationship with Russian state energy giant Gazprom, which has a sponsorship deal worth €40 million (S$61 million) per season.

World football governing body Fifa, meanwhile, has been informed by the Polish, Czech and Swedish football federations of their refusal to play their 2022 World Cup play-offs in Russia, should they progress, citing safety concerns.

The Russians host the Poles next month and if victorious, would then be at home to face the winners of the Czech Republic v Sweden game for a berth at Qatar 2022.

Fifa said it will continue to monitor developments before deciding on the next steps.

F1 has taken even more drastic action, cancelling the Russian Grand Prix, which was initially due to be held on Sept 25.

An official statement read: "On Thursday evening, Formula 1, the FIA (governing body) and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel had threatened to boycott the Sochi race if it was held - a view backed by reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

