Uefa content with faster VAR calls

LONDON • Uefa says it has shaved 15 seconds off the average time it takes for the video assistant referee (VAR) system to correct a decision in the Champions League this season.

European football's governing body also said that in 108 play-off round and group-stage matches so far, 27 decisions had been corrected by VAR, an average of one every four games.

The head of Uefa's referees' committee, Roberto Rosetti, added that he was very happy with the way the technology had been used in the competition, but stressed it was only for "clear and obvious" mistakes.

"This shows the quality of the referees' performances," he said. "In addition, we feel the time taken to overturn a decision is important.

"So far this season, the average time for the correction of a decision has been 1min 30sec - 15sec less than last season."

The use of VAR in some domestic leagues, particularly the English Premier League, has been widely criticised, with suggestions that the video officials in some countries now have more power than those on the pitch.

Many critics also feel that it has gone beyond its original remit, with goals being disallowed for the tiniest of infringements such as Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's strike against Aston Villa in November being chalked off due to an "offside armpit".

However, Rosetti insisted match officials should have the final call, and not VAR.

"I would emphasise once more that - in compliance with its protocol - VAR is not for controversial situations," he said. "Football needs good referees above all - match officials with a strong personality on the field of play, who take correct and courageous decisions."

While Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has been among the critics of VAR, claiming it was changing the character of the sport, his organisation is forging ahead with its expansion.

VAR will be used in the knockout stage of the Europa League - which starts tomorrow - for the first time this term, and also for the Euro 2020 play-off matches next month as well as the Finals in June.

