UEFA and Belgian football association rules on home-grown players could be contrary to EU law -EU Court

BRUSSELS - The rules of UEFA and the Belgian Football Association on homegrown players could be contrary to EU law, the EU court of justice said on Thursday.

A footballer and Belgian club Royal Antwerp challenged European governing body UEFA's rules and those of the Belgian football association that require a minimum number of 'home-grown players' to be included in the teams.

Royal Antwerp FC had argued that the rules hamper a professional club from recruiting and fielding players who do not meet the requirement of local or national roots, violating both EU competition and free movement of workers rules. REUTERS