Udinese game against Milan interrupted due to alleged racist chants

UDINE, Italy - The Serie A game between Udinese and AC Milan was briefly suspended on Saturday due to alleged racist chants from the local fans towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Maignan, who alerted the referee before leaving the pitch after the half-hour mark, was followed by his team mates to the tunnel.

The incident took place shortly after Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given the visitors the lead with a low first-time shot inside the post.

The game was restarted after around 10 minutes. REUTERS