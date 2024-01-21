Udinese game against Milan interrupted due to alleged racist chants

Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 20, 2024 AC Milan's Mike Maignan makes a save REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 20, 2024 Udinese's Oier Zarraga in action with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 20, 2024 AC Milan fans in the stands REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 20, 2024 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic in action with Udinese's Hassane Kamara REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 20, 2024 Udinese's Florian Thauvin celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
UDINE, Italy - The Serie A game between Udinese and AC Milan was briefly suspended on Saturday due to alleged racist chants from the local fans towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Maignan, who alerted the referee before leaving the pitch after the half-hour mark, was followed by his team mates to the tunnel.

The incident took place shortly after Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given the visitors the lead with a low first-time shot inside the post.

The game was restarted after around 10 minutes. REUTERS

