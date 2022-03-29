UAE, Iraq bid to keep Qatar dream alive

DUBAI • With all four of Asia's automatic berths claimed, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates go into today's final round of the continent's qualifiers looking to keep alive their prospects of a first World Cup appearance in more than three decades.

At stake for either team is a place in the play-off against Australia, who are guaranteed to finish third in Group B behind already qualified Japan and Saudi Arabia, with the winners of that clash taking on the fifth-best side from the South American qualifiers.

The UAE, who made their only World Cup appearance in Italy in 1990, occupy third place in Group A and take on a South Korea side who have already confirmed their progress to November's showpiece alongside Iran.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena's team hold a one-point advantage over the fourth-placed Iraqis (eight), who face Syria in their final Group A match, with both matches kicking off simultaneously in Dubai.

The Argentinian replaced Bert van Marwijk after the former Netherlands coach was fired last month.

Iraq's 1-0 win over the UAE last Thursday was their first in an equally turbulent campaign, which saw Abdul-Ghani Shahad become their third coach in nine games, following the resignation of former Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat and the sacking of Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic.

Their latest victory has reignited hope that Iraq can qualify for the World Cup for the second time since 1986.

"The first win came late, but better late than never, and we still have a chance going into the next game," Iraq captain Saad Abdul-Amir said. "We needed this one so badly, but we still have more to give.

"With coach Shahad, a lot of things will change, and you will see over the next few days that we will work hard and hopefully win the next game."

Lebanon, meanwhile, have a slim chance of stealing third, but Ivan Hasek's side, who have never reached the World Cup, must achieve the unenviable task of handing hosts Iran a heavy defeat while hoping that both Iraq and the UAE lose.

The Asian play-off will be held in Qatar on June 7, with the winner facing either Peru, Colombia or Chile in a one-off clash a week later for a spot at the Finals. The South American qualifiers also conclude today.

