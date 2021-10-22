U-23s skipper calls for strong home support

National Under-23 captain Jacob Mahler said home-ground advantage will be key if his team are to progress to next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Asian Cup tournament.

Singapore is hosting Group H at the Jalan Besar Stadium and the team start their campaign against Timor-Leste on Monday, before facing the Philippines three days later and ending against favourites South Korea on Oct 31.

Mahler was part of the final 23-player squad announced yesterday. He is joined by the likes of the Singapore Premier League Young Player of the Year Nur Adam Abdullah, plus forwards Glenn Kweh, Khairin Nadim and Zikos Chua, who will lead the attack in the absence of Ilhan and Ikhsan Fandi.

The 21-year-old stressed the importance of starting the competition well. He said: "I know our fans will be at the stadium to support us and that will only spur us even more on the field.

"The boys have worked hard every day, adapting to the playing philosophies and we will go out there to do our best and fight for the country. I personally can't wait to lead the team out."

Ticket sales have begun and up to 1,000 spectators per match are allowed with safe management measures in place.

There are 11 groups from both the West and East Zones, with the group winners and four best second-placed teams set to advance to the tournament in Uzbekistan next June.

AFC U-23 ASIAN CUP 2022 QUALIFIERS SQUAD GOALKEEPERS Dylan Pereira Singh, Martyn Mun, Ridhwan Fikri (Young Lions) DEFENDERS Danish Irfan, Jacob Mahler, Jordan Emaviwe, Raoul Suhaimi, Ryhan Stewart (Young Lions), Nur Adam Abdullah (Lion City Sailors), Ryaan Sanizal (Tampines Rovers) MIDFIELDERS Arshad Shamim, Daniel Goh, Harhys Stewart, Jared Gallagher, Joel Chew, Rezza Rezky, Shah Shahiran, Zamani Zamri (Young Lions), Farhan Zulkifli (Hougang United), Saifullah Akbar (Sailors) FORWARDS Glenn Kweh, Khairin Nadim, Zikos Chua (Young Lions) NOTE Check www.fas.org.sg/tickets for availability

The Young Lions have been undergoing centralised training since early this month.

Head coach Nazri Nasir cut five players from the initial provisional squad. He said: "We looked for certain things when deciding on the final squad, in terms of the positions needed as well as the players' ability, understanding of the game and awareness of our philosophy, which is very important.

"We also need some physicality because this is the international stage; it has been a while since these boys have competed there and it is a good opportunity for the players to give their best.

"We have been working on our tactical aspects for most of the past week and now for the upcoming five days, we will focus more on the game plans for the first game."

Assistant coach Philippe Aw added: "We are thankful that we are able to participate in this tournament because for two years, our international opportunities have been impacted by Covid-19.

"It is not going to be easy because we have lacked international exposure but still, it is very important that we go out there and display positive football."