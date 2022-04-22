Two sailors sent home

Anumanthan and Tajeli expelled from Asian Champions League squad for breaking rules

The Lion City Sailors are midway through their maiden campaign at the Asian Football Confederation Champions League (ACL) in Buriram, Thailand, but their bid for a historic spot in the knockout stages has been hit by the loss of midfielder M. Anumanthan and defender Tajeli Salamat.

Both players have been sent home after they "broke team regulations", said the club in a statement yesterday and did not feature in the 0-0 draw against reigning Chinese Super League and Chinese FA Cup champions Shandong Taishan last night.

