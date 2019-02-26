Two other defiant goalkeepers

LES SEALEY (MAN UNITED)

Sealey was the first goalkeeper who refused to leave the pitch during an English League Cup final. But, unlike Kepa Arrizabalaga, Sealey's actions against Sheffield Wednesday in the 1991 final was for a worthy cause.

The Englishman suffered a badly gashed knee with 12 minutes remaining and United's then physio Jim McGregor told him there was no way that he would be able to carry on playing.

At the time, there was no reserve goalkeeper on the bench which meant that one of the outfield players had to replace Sealey in goal.

Sealey refused to come off and won the argument with McGregor. He conceded no further goals, but John Sheridan's 37th-minute strike was enough for Wednesday to lift the Cup with a 1-0 victory.

LUKASZ FABIANSKI (SWANSEA)

Swansea were leading 1-0 when goalkeeper Fabianski injured himself in a collision with Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen in the 81st minute of an English Premier League match in 2017.

Then Swans manager Paul Clement told reserve custodian Kristoffer Nordfeldt to get ready, but Fabianski insisted he was fine and play resumed. When Clement decided to replace Fabianski in the 86th minute, the Pole refused.

After continued remonstrations, Clement cancelled the change, and Jon Moss - coincidentally the referee in charge of Sunday's League Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City - waved play on.

In the end, Fabianski bizarrely conceded three goals in the final minutes as the Swans lost 3-1.