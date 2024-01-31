Two Guinea players head back to European clubs for treatment

ABIDJAN - Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba and striker Facinet Conte have been released from Africa Cup of Nations duty so that they can return to their European clubs to receive treatment on injuries, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

Both players, along with Abdoulaye Toure, were absent from Guinea's 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday which secured them a quarter-final meeting with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday.

Moriba is struggling with an adductor injury while Conte’s injury was not made public by the federation.

Moriba is on loan at Getafe from RB Leipzig, while 18-year-old Conte will receive treatment at French second division club Bastia.

Defensive midfielder Toure is staying with the squad and continuing a specialised recovery programme, the federation added. REUTERS