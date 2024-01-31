Two Guinea players head back to European clubs for treatment

Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Valencia v Real Madrid - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 12, 2023 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde in action with Valencia's Ilaix Moriba REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

ABIDJAN - Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba and striker Facinet Conte have been released from Africa Cup of Nations duty so that they can return to their European clubs to receive treatment on injuries, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

Both players, along with Abdoulaye Toure, were absent from Guinea's 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday which secured them a quarter-final meeting with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday.

Moriba is struggling with an adductor injury while Conte’s injury was not made public by the federation.

Moriba is on loan at Getafe from RB Leipzig, while 18-year-old Conte will receive treatment at French second division club Bastia.

Defensive midfielder Toure is staying with the squad and continuing a specialised recovery programme, the federation added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top