Two goals in six minutes earn Mali win over South Africa

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Mali v South Africa - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 South Africa's Themba Zwane in action with Mali's Amadou Haidara REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Mali v South Africa - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 South Africa's Thapelo Maseko in action with Mali's Amadou Haidara REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Mali v South Africa - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 Mali's Lassine Sinayoko celebrates scoring their second goal with Falaye Sacko REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Mali v South Africa - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 Mali's Hamari Traore celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Mali v South Africa - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 South Africa's Themba Zwane in action with Mali's Hamari Traore REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

KORHOGO, Ivory Coast - Mali took advantage of an early let-off to beat South Africa 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and take the lead in Group E.

After Percy Tau missed a penalty for South Africa, Mali captain Hamari Traore broke the deadlock after an hour and Lassine Sinayoko added a second six minutes later to put the west Africans ahead of Namibia on goal difference in the standings.

Traore was quickest to react and scored from centimetres out after South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had barely kept out a curling free kick from Sekou Koita at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

The second goal came soon after as a through ball put Sinayoko goal side and he shrugged off two defensive challenges to score from close range. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top