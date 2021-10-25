Two-goal Foden excels best up front: Guardiola

LONDON • Phil Foden appeared primed to be the heir to David Silva's central midfield throne at Manchester City when the Spaniard left the club last summer, but the 21-year-old is excelling in an altogether different role for his side this season.

Again deployed in a wide forward position at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, he fired his second top-flight double to help City secure a 4-1 success, making him their top scorer in the English Premier League this season with three goals. Stretching further back, no City player has scored more than Foden's 20 goals since the start of last season across all competitions.

Foden is still more than capable of excelling as both as a playmaker or in a deep-lying role, as he proved when impressing for England against Andorra earlier this month. But it seems for City, he can have a greater impact out wide, where his ability to create chances remains intact with two assists in his last two games in all competitions.

"I'm enjoying it (on the wing)," Foden said. "I can drop deep and get the ball and pick the passes off. It's a new role for me and I can say I'm really enjoying it.

"It changes game to game. Sometimes, I stay higher than normal, but this game, they went man-to-man so I dropped a bit deeper and I thought we used the extra man well."

City manager Pep Guardiola was criticised for his sparing use of Foden in the early years of the academy product's career, but the patience is paying off with the star becoming increasingly important to both club and country.

"Phil is a player who can play in different positions but especially up front because he has the quality and the precision," said the Catalan.

"He had many chances to score in recent games, but he is young and will keep improving."

The Brighton match was the first of a seven-game run in 22 days, but Guardiola hinted that he would not rotate as much ahead of their League Cup round-of-16 tie at West Ham on Wednesday.

REUTERS