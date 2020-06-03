Twice weekly for Italian sides

MILAN • Serie A teams will play two games a week for the rest of the season and later matches may yet be played in front of fans.

The Italian top flight will restart on June 20 and finish on Aug 2 and there will be matches almost every day during that period as it completes the remaining 12 rounds of matches, plus four games outstanding, in just over six weeks.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic but the Italian government gave the green light last Thursday for it to resume.

While all matches will have to be played without fans, the head of Italy's football federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina hopes some fans can be allowed back into stadiums before the season's end.

"It's a wish, I sincerely hope so," he told Radio24 in an interview when asked about the return of fans to stadiums. "It's hard to imagine that, with all the precautions that are being taken, you cannot have a certain percentage of people in a stadium with 60,000 or 80,000 seats."

Hungary, where the season restarted on May 23, has already started allowing small numbers of fans into stadiums and Poland will allow stadiums to be filled to 25 per cent capacity from June 19. However, neither has been as badly affected by Covid as Italy, which has the third highest death toll from the virus at 33,475 as of yesterday.

Italian media reported that discussions on allowing limited numbers of fans to attend will be held at FIGC's next meeting on Monday.

Giovanni Carnevali, chief executive of Sassuolo, is in favour of planning for the possibility of having fans at games.

"The fans are the most important element of a football club," he said.

"I think this is a problem we need to look at quickly, discussing a partial reopening of the stadiums while respecting social distancing."

Serie A will resume with the four matches postponed from previous rounds. Torino and Parma will get the ball rolling.

The potentially decisive game between leaders Juventus and Lazio, a point behind, will be on July 20.

KEY SERIE A FIXTURES

JUNE 24 Atalanta v Lazio JULY 4 Juventus v Torino JULY 11 Juventus v Atalanta JULY 19 Roma v Inter Milan JULY 20 Juventus v Lazio AUG 2 Atalanta v Inter Milan, Juventus v Roma, Napoli v Lazio

The FIGC issued a 40-page document on Monday detailing strict medical protocols for the resumption of the league. Teams must go on and off the pitch at different intervals with the number of people in stadiums limited to 300, including players, staff and journalists, reported Sky Sports.

One regulation that could potentially cause havoc to the fixture list states that if one person at a club tests positive for the coronavirus, the entire group must go to a training camp retreat for 14 days.

The FIGC is hopeful that the team quarantine duration will be shortened if the number of new cases in Italy continues to decrease.

Gravina said: "We will send a new proposal in the hope that it can find space in the revision of the rules."

REUTERS